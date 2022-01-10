New iPhone SE with 5G could be unveiled in March or April

The new iPhone SE with 5G could be coming in the next few months, according to Bloomberg’s own Mark Gurman.

We might get to meet the third-generation iPhone SE this coming spring if Gurman is to be believed in his latest Power On newsletter.

Apple is expected to host its first virtual event of the year around March or April, where we can expect to see some new iPhone announcements, among other things.

On 15 April 2020 the company announced the second-generation iPhone SE, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was announced via press release and not at an in-person or virtual event.

Gurman is predicting that the latest iPhone SE is due for an update with 5G compatibility and new internals. The iPhone SE 2 runs on the A13 chip from 2019 and caps out at 4G LTE, so it would make sense for the company to pack the latest SE model with improved features and a newer chipset.

He also believes that the iPhone SE 3 will have a similar design to the iPhone 8, which suggests a glass back with rounded corners and curved edges.

There has been no mention of any other changes, so we might not see any updated camera sensors or an increase in storage from 128GB, although this would fit in with the low-cost focus of the SE line. On the other hand, it wouldn’t be surprising if the battery was given a revamp, due to the fact that 5G is a bigger drain on battery life.

Looking past the latest SE model, it has also been mentioned that Apple may announce a new 27-inch iMac, as well as high-end Mac mini models that would boast the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. These are also expected to appear at the event in Spring.

Do you think that Apple will announce another iPhone SE? Let us know on our Twitter what you think the next iPhone SE model will look like and what new features it will include.