New iPhone SE 2 leak has 2019’s iPhone 11 launching with a small sibling

Apple is hotly tipped to release a number of new iPhones in 2019 – and the latest report suggests the oft-rumoured iPhone SE 2 will be among them.

Potentially set to launch alongside new flagship the iPhone 11, the iPhone SE 2 would finally see Apple update the smallest smartphone in its line-up, the iPhone SE, which was originally released in 2016.

That’s according to a new report from little-known blog PC Tablet, which claims that anonymous sources “closely associated with Foxconn’s manufacturing facility in India” have confirmed the existence of the iPhone SE – but that it will actually be called the iPhone XE.

The iPhone SE 2 (or iPhone XE) will apparently feature a 4.8-inch AMOLED display, with a sizeable iPhone XS-style notch to house the device’s front facing camera.

It adds that the new entry-level Apple iPhone will come with a 12-megapixel rear camera and that pricing will start at $600, or about £460 before tax. While still a fair chunk of change, that would see it cost considerably less than Apple’s current ‘affordable’ model, the iPhone XR, which starts at £750 when purchased on a SIM-free basis.

All that said, it would probably be wise to season this new iPhone SE 2 leak with a good pinch of salt.

For one, PC Tablet has little to no track record when it comes to iPhone leaks, so we’ve got no way of knowing how reliable its predictions are.

Related: Best iPhone

Moreover, we’ve been talking about a so-called ‘iPhone SE 2’ for years now – and how much good has that done us?

While hope springs eternal that Apple will indeed give its small form factor smartphone a much-needed refresh, we’ve been bitterly disappointed in the past and that may well prove to be the case again later this year when 2019’s new iPhones are released without an iPhone SE update.

Which new 2019 iPhone are you most looking forward to? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.