New iPhone 13 MagSafe Charger confirmed

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A fresh FCC filing from Apple suggests that a second-generation MagSafe Charger could be imminent.

We’re expecting Apple to hold a launch event for the iPhone 13 over the coming week or so, and we now know that at least part of that announcement is likely to concern a revised MagSafe Charger.

That’s according to a new FCC filing from the company itself. The original MagSafe Charger, launched alongside the iPhone 12 in late 2020, goes under the model number A2140. This revised MagSafe Charger, which was submitted to the FCC on August 13, 2021, has been labelled A2548.

Sadly, this FCC filing tells us nothing about any changes the new MagSafe Charger might bring with it. Indeed, there might be nothing more than tiny component adjustments here, which would result in an essentially identical product.

It’s not outside the realm of possibility that Apple has tweaked its first-generation magnetic charging dock, however. One rumour that emerged back in early July was that the next MagSafe revision would boast larger coils, which could mean stronger magnets for a more secure fit, and even faster charging.

Another somewhat interesting point to take from this FCC filing is the reference to each of the current iPhone 12 models (A2341, A2172, A2176, and A2342 if you’re wondering) as “Legacy Phone,” and the fact that the new MagSafe charger was also tested with four “New Phone” devices.

Not that we really needed any further confirmation that the iPhone 13 was right around the corner, but here it is nonetheless.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
