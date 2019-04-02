New iPhone 11 (2019) leak – latest rumours tip huge battery specs boost

The iPhone 11 rumour mill is churning merrily away, with the latest new iPhone 2019 leak pointing to this year’s flagship Apple handset featuring a pair of important spec upgrades.

Respect Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities is at it again, providing us with more juicy details of Apple’s new 2019 iPhone in his latest investor note.

As reported by AppleInsider, Kuo has fresh details from Apple’s supply chain, claiming that two-way wireless charging is definitely coming to the iPhone 11, with existing Apple partner Luxshare working alongside new supplier Sunway to equip the devices with bi-directional Qi juicing.

This feature would mean that new 2019 iPhones could not only pass on their charge to one and another, but also power up the company’s other wireless products – namely the Apple AirPods (or AirPods 2, if you will).

Given that the firm’s AirPower wireless charging pad has now been confirmed as a flop of epic proportions, such functionality would provide Apple with a much-need in-house AirPower alternative.

Beyond this, Kuo’s note has even more good news regarding the new iPhone’s battery.

This year’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors will apparently get a battery boost of up to 25%, while the follow-up to the more affordable iPhone XR will receive a bump of up to 15%.

TI is understood to be working the Cupertino-based company on a companion chip intended to boost charging on the iPhone 11, so Apple’s 2019 flagship is unlikely to simply feature a large battery cell, but rather offer a more effective overall package.

A new OLED screen laminate and potential upgrade to 4GB of RAM could also contribute to Apple’s new iPhones being their most power efficient to date, Kuo adds.

Lastly, the pundit is sticking with his prediction that the new 2019 iPhones will stick with Apple’s proprietary Lightning charger, rather than transition to industry standard USB-C technology. For all the good news in Kuo’s report, this could be a bone of contention for many – as could his assertion that the unsightly display notching is coming back for another round of ridicule.

