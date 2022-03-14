New iPads 2022: All the Apple tablets we expect this year

Apple is renowned for releasing some of the best tablets around with its iPad range. Here are all the announced and expected new iPads in 2022.

There’s a huge range of iPads on the market right now all vying for your attention, and all deserving it for different reasons.

Whether you want a tablet that’s premium or lightweight, there’s one for you — and likely even more on the way. So here’s the full list of iPads that have been announced already in 2022, or are rumoured to be on the way.

iPad Air 5

iPad Air

One of the key products announced at Apple’s Peek Performance event in March 2022 was the new iPad Air 5.

The biggest upgrade to found was focussed on performance, as this tablet now packs the muscular Apple M1 chip. This the same chipset you’ll find in the pricier iPad Pro range, and in multiple Mac machines like the 24-inch iMac.

There’s now a 5G option available alongside the Wi-Fi only version, and the other key upgrade is the adoption of Center Stage for the front-facing camera, which should keep you and your callmates in the frame when you’re using FaceTime.

However, if you’d been hoping for a screen upgrade in 2022 then unfortunately you’ll be disappointed. This updated model has the same 10.9-inch LCD panel as the iPad Air 4, and you’ll have to wait until at least the next generation if you want to see one with an OLED display.

See below for the announced prices and specifications of the new iPad Air:

‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Wirless charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution Ports Chipset RAM Colours iPad Air 5 £569 $599 €699 CA$749 AU$929 Apple 10.9 inches 64GB 12-megapixels 7-megapixels Yes Not Disclosed Yes 178.5 x 6.1 x 247.6 MM 461 G iPad OS 15 2360 x 1640 USB-C Apple M1 4GB Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue ›

So far this is the only iPad that Apple has released in 2022, but read on for what other models we expect to see and the rumoured upgrades that they could offer.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

iPad Pro

A new version of the iPad Pro may not have been announced just yet, but it’s widely expected to make its debut sometime in 2022 (with the exact launch window being unclear at this point).

While the new iPad Air was treated to the Apple M1 chip, it’s thought that this premium tablet may be one of the first devices to run on the next-generation M2 chip, which hasn’t yet been released or even announced yet but is expected to once again pack a raft of performance upgrades that will set this tablet in a league above the competition.

On top of that, more questions are centred around the display. Last year saw a big change, as the larger 12.9-inch model of the iPad Pro received a mini-LED screen. This year, we’re wondering whether the 11-inch version will be upgraded to match its bigger brothers, or whether the whole range will get OLED panels instead.

Industry analyst Ross Young has indicated that the screens will remain unchanged, as the 12.9-inch is “doing really well” so the manufacturer “doesn’t need to do one at 11-inches”, at least for this year.

Another leak has suggested that the next iPad Pro might pack wireless charging, and come with a redesign.

iPad

There’s also a chance we could see a new entry in the main iPad series for 2022. Details that we have come across so far seem to imply fairly minimal changes over the iPad 9, with the tenth generation allegedly retaining the same design again, but we can apparently expect to see 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, and an upgraded A14 processor according to the Twitter tipster @dylandkt (reported by Gizmo China).

iPad Mini

Seeing as an iPad Mini was released just last year, it’s unlikely (but not impossible) that we’ll see another one in 2022. This product generally has a lifecycle of longer than one year, so it might be 2023 until we see the seventh-generation iPad Mini.

That’s all we know so far, but be sure to keep checking back to this page for all the latest iPad news, rumours, and announcements as they arrive.