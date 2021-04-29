New iPad Pro, iMac and Apple TV 4K release dates revealed

Apple opens pre-orders for a number the new iPad Pro, iMac and Apple TV 4K tomorrow (April 30) and now we know when those products will start showing up.

Following a leak from UK retailer John Lewis informing us of a May 21 release date for the iPad Pro and redesigned iMac with M1, leakster John Prosser reckons that’s when the new Apple TV 4K will drop too.

While the iPad and iMac was there in plain sight on John Lewis’ website. Other folks, namely tech writer Jason Aten found the release date in the meta data within Apple’s own press release on the matter.

It says the products, which were announced at the Spring Loaded event earlier this month, will “arrive in stores and on doorsteps around May 21.” Previously, the company had only promised a mid-May release.

Apple, of course, has already released the other major product announced during the event – the AirTag item trackers. We’re currently going hands-on with those AirTags and hope to have a full review in the coming days.

Big things are expected the other products in the range. The iMac offers a dramatic and jaw-dropping redesign for the classic all-in-one desktop range. It’s also the first to include the M1 processor, which has been a revelation on MacBooks and Mac mini.

The new iPad Pro is the first to pack 5G connectivity, while it too runs off the M1 rather than the A-Series processors that powered its predecessors. Perhaps the most modest update is the Apple TV 4K, which updates the AV tech within, but is more of an iterative update. We’ll have reviews of all models in due course.

Apple also announced a host of software updates for its range of devices, which were released to consumers this week and added the ability to unlock an iPhone with an Apple Watch when wearing a face mask