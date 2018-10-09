Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro failed to make an appearance at the company’s iPhone XS launch event last month, but it appears that the device will be unveiled before the start of November.

According to a new report from 9to5Mac that cites “sources familiar with the development” of the 2018 iPad Pro, the tablet will feature Face ID, but won’t have a home button or a notch.

Instead, the sources say, the 2018 iPad Pro will have a near edge-to-edge display and slimmed-down bezels that are still wide enough to house the TrueDepth camera system that Face ID − which will work both in portrait and landscape − is reliant on.

That description certainly fits the concept created by designer Álvaro Pabesio (above) earlier this year.

There will reportedly be eight models in total: a pair of Wi-Fi models in two different size options, and a pair of LTE models in two different sizes.

The 2018 iPad Pro is also said to feature a rear-mounted Magnetic Connector for different accessories, as well as a USB-C port, and the ability to output 4K HDR video to external displays.

It will support a new Apple Pencil too, though there’s no word yet on whether or not Apple’s existing stylus will work with the new 2018 iPad Pro.

Apple has yet to send out invitations for its next event, but the latest iPad Pro rumours have emerged just ahead of the Google Pixel 3 launch event, at which we’re also expecting to see a new tablet we believe to be called the Pixel Slate.

We don’t know a huge amount about it at the moment, but recent reports claim it will be able to dual-boot Windows 10 and Chrome OS, and can also be used as a laptop with the addition of a detachable keyboard.

What are you hoping to see from Apple’s rumoured 2018 iPad Pro? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter @TrustedReviews.