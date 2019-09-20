New info has leaked about the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Xiaomi is gearing up to announce its new 5G phones, the Mi 9 Pro and Mi Mix 4, or Mi Mix ‘Alpha’, at its September 24th launch event. Now, a leak has unveiled more about the products.

Teaser images of the Mi Mix Alpha, formerly referred to as the Mi Mix 4, were posted on Xiaomi’s Weibo profile which suggest the phone will have the highest screen to body ratio in Xiaomi’s whole range.

The new direction, in terms of the name, is likely intended to reflect new design choices.

The image shows the phone slotted into a line of book covers, demonstrating its curved waterfall-style screen edge which comes right round the side of the phone.

The phones are expected to be among the first to feature Samsung’s new 108-megapixel camera sensor. The sensor was unveiled in partnership with Xiaomi earlier this year and is being pitched as a key rival to the 48-megapixel Sony sensor being used in numerous 2019 handsets, including the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The Mi Mix 4 is, so rumours suggest, going to be equipped with a curved display and a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

Xiaomi are also expected to unveil a new Mi TV at the event, as well as the MIUI 11.

The Mi 9 Pro will likely just be a slightly re-booted version of the Mi 9. It will contain the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and a larger battery, but in terms of the display and feel, it is likely to remain similar to the Mi 9.

Interestingly, the books surrounding the Mi Mix Alpha in the leaked image are all sci-fi titles that were, in some way, groundbreaking. This seems to be Xiaomi’s attempt to make the point that their new phone will, in some way, break new ground too.

Equally, another image showed the lowercase letter a, alpha, from the Greek alphabet. This is often used in reference to the biblical passage, “I am the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end.” This seems to be a matching claim that the phone will bring something new to the market.

