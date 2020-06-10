Apple iMac refresh with iPad Pro-inspired design coming at WWDC?

Apple could be planning to launch a new version of its iMac desktop computer at WWDC if current model stock levels are anything to go by.

MacRumors spotted the Apple Store listing for the 27-inch iMac inch lists delivery between July 25 and July 2. Given Apple’s online-only WWDC keynote takes place on June 22, it could be an indication a refresh is on the very near horizon.

The 21.5-inch model still offers rapid delivery so it’s entirely possible Apple is just experiencing a component shortage for the larger of the two all-in-one computers.

WWDC isn’t usually an event where Apple likes to launch new hardware, but the iMac is certainly due an update. Recent reports and leaks have suggested a new version of the macOS device could be on the way.

Just this week Sonny Dickson, a leaker with a reliable track record, predicted an iMac with “iPad Pro design language” is coming at the annual Apple event. Dickson also reckons the bezels will resemble the Mac Pro Display and include an AMD Navi GPU.

If it looks anything like the mock-up that MacRumors have published, we’d imagine iMac enthusiasts will be queuing out of the door for this one.

There’s also been plenty of talk of a 23-inch iMac that would replace the 21.5-inch device. Initial reports suggested that wouldn’t arrive until the latter part of the year. Given the current iMac range only offers 8th-generation Intel Core processors, we’d expect a power boost to the 10th-generation silicon too.

Apple is also reportedly plotting a new MacBook powered by ARM processors for WWDC, which would bring to fruition the long-rumoured shift from Intel CPUs. It’s still unlikely to arrive before 2021, according to recent indications, but Apple could sure make a splash with an announcement at this most unique WWDC event.

