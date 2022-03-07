 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New iMac Pro won’t launch in 2022, according to Apple analyst

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Apple has confirmed it will be hosting a new event tomorrow, where the company is expected to unveil multiple products. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the iMac Pro won’t be among the new reveals, and may not become available until 2023.

Kuo tweeted his Apple desktop predictions yesterday, suggesting that the Mac Mini and a new external display could launch this year, while claiming we’ll have to wait until next year for new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models.

However, this contradicts with previous rumours from other Apple insiders. Ross Young previously suggested a new iMac Pro could launch in Summer 2022, while Mark Gurman also claimed, via his Power On newsletter, that a new iMac Pro could hit stores in the near future.

With such conflicting reports, it’s difficult to know which is accurate. However, MacRumors suggests that all three Apple analysts could potentially be correct, but are referencing different products. With Apple recently discontinuing the most recent iMac Pro, it’s possible that these rumoured upcoming Apple desktops could actually be different configurations of the standard iMac instead.

There are currently two iMac sizes available to buy, so it’s possible that the smaller 24-inch model could see a processor refresh this year, while the 27-inch version will have to wait until 2023 – or vice versa.

Either way, Apple is widely expected to introduce its new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to its desktop computer range. The high-end configurations of the 27-inch iMac are still packing Intel chips, despite the company promising to complete the transition over to Apple Silicon within two years back in 2020.

So what will Apple unveil at tomorrow’s event instead? Apple tipster Mark Gurman says we can expect a new iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 2022 and at least one new Mac, which could be the 13-inch MacBook Pro or Mac Mini 2022.

We’ll be covering all of the breaking news tomorrow, so be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest developments.

You might like…

iPhone SE 2022: What we know about Apple’s next affordable phone

iPhone SE 2022: What we know about Apple’s next affordable phone

Peter Phelps 60 mins ago
This last-minute iPhone SE 3 prediction could be the most reliable

This last-minute iPhone SE 3 prediction could be the most reliable

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Sony is getting into cars, and we don’t mean Gran Turismo 7

Sony is getting into cars, and we don’t mean Gran Turismo 7

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Apple planning Mac mini and Mac Pro hybrid called Mac Studio – report

Apple planning Mac mini and Mac Pro hybrid called Mac Studio – report

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Busted for throttling, Samsung will hand Galaxy phone owners back control

Busted for throttling, Samsung will hand Galaxy phone owners back control

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Updated: Disney Plus price cut is coming but there’s a catch

Updated: Disney Plus price cut is coming but there’s a catch

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.