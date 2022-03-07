New iMac Pro won’t launch in 2022, according to Apple analyst

Apple has confirmed it will be hosting a new event tomorrow, where the company is expected to unveil multiple products. However, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the iMac Pro won’t be among the new reveals, and may not become available until 2023.

Kuo tweeted his Apple desktop predictions yesterday, suggesting that the Mac Mini and a new external display could launch this year, while claiming we’ll have to wait until next year for new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models.

However, this contradicts with previous rumours from other Apple insiders. Ross Young previously suggested a new iMac Pro could launch in Summer 2022, while Mark Gurman also claimed, via his Power On newsletter, that a new iMac Pro could hit stores in the near future.

With such conflicting reports, it’s difficult to know which is accurate. However, MacRumors suggests that all three Apple analysts could potentially be correct, but are referencing different products. With Apple recently discontinuing the most recent iMac Pro, it’s possible that these rumoured upcoming Apple desktops could actually be different configurations of the standard iMac instead.

There are currently two iMac sizes available to buy, so it’s possible that the smaller 24-inch model could see a processor refresh this year, while the 27-inch version will have to wait until 2023 – or vice versa.

Either way, Apple is widely expected to introduce its new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips to its desktop computer range. The high-end configurations of the 27-inch iMac are still packing Intel chips, despite the company promising to complete the transition over to Apple Silicon within two years back in 2020.

So what will Apple unveil at tomorrow’s event instead? Apple tipster Mark Gurman says we can expect a new iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 2022 and at least one new Mac, which could be the 13-inch MacBook Pro or Mac Mini 2022.

We’ll be covering all of the breaking news tomorrow, so be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest developments.