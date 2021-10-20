New iMac 27-inch with ProMotion display tipped for Q1 2022

Apple is preparing to launch a new 27-inch iMac with a ProMotion display in early 2022, according to new claims.

The company tipped the laptop world on its head with the announcement of advanced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this week, which threatens to leave the rest of the Mac range looking a little weedy.

Thankfully we shouldn’t have too long to wait for another spec overhaul. Reliable display analyst Ross Young (via 9to5Mac) has tweeted the claim that Apple will launch a new 27-inch iMac in the first quarter of 2022.

This new all-in-one will pack the MiniLED and ProMotion display technology that made a showing in the new MacBook Pro. The latter ProMotion feature will enable the iMac 27-inch to scale its refresh rate from 24Hz right up to 120Hz depending on the task.

No mention is made of the new iMac’s internals, but we’d be more than surprised if it didn’t feature something akin to the M1 Pro or M1 Max that wowed us all in the latest MacBook Pro presentation. The recently launched iMac 24-inch packed the straight M1, but everything we’re hearing about the 27-inch model paints the picture of a more pro-leaning all-in-one.

Indeed, Apple is rumored to be working on a chip with double the core count of even the mighty M1 Max. Whether that makes its way into the new iMac remains to be seen.

Around a year ago, Apple laid out a two year roadmap for its transition to its own chips. That means we should have a full suite of Apple M-powered Macs by the end of 2022.