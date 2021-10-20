 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New iMac 27-inch with ProMotion display tipped for Q1 2022

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Apple is preparing to launch a new 27-inch iMac with a ProMotion display in early 2022, according to new claims.

The company tipped the laptop world on its head with the announcement of advanced new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models this week, which threatens to leave the rest of the Mac range looking a little weedy.

Thankfully we shouldn’t have too long to wait for another spec overhaul. Reliable display analyst Ross Young (via 9to5Mac) has tweeted the claim that Apple will launch a new 27-inch iMac in the first quarter of 2022.

This new all-in-one will pack the MiniLED and ProMotion display technology that made a showing in the new MacBook Pro. The latter ProMotion feature will enable the iMac 27-inch to scale its refresh rate from 24Hz right up to 120Hz depending on the task.

No mention is made of the new iMac’s internals, but we’d be more than surprised if it didn’t feature something akin to the M1 Pro or M1 Max that wowed us all in the latest MacBook Pro presentation. The recently launched iMac 24-inch packed the straight M1, but everything we’re hearing about the 27-inch model paints the picture of a more pro-leaning all-in-one.

Indeed, Apple is rumored to be working on a chip with double the core count of even the mighty M1 Max. Whether that makes its way into the new iMac remains to be seen.

Around a year ago, Apple laid out a two year roadmap for its transition to its own chips. That means we should have a full suite of Apple M-powered Macs by the end of 2022.

You might like…

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
iMac 2021 (24-inch) Review

iMac 2021 (24-inch) Review

Max Parker 5 months ago
Best Desktop PC 2021: Top 4 PCs for workers, creators and gamers

Best Desktop PC 2021: Top 4 PCs for workers, creators and gamers

Ryan Jones 10 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.