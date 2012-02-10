New HTC Phone With Ice Cream Sandwich Revealed

HTC normally saves its big phone launches for Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and leaked images would suggest that at least one of them this year will feature the latest version of Android.

A source has sent 11 images of an unnamed HTC smartphone to PhoneArena which is seen to be running Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich). The phone supports 4G networks with the device in the pictures is tied to the Verizon LTE network in the US. Whether those of us outside the US will get a version of this phone is unclear.

The phone will be powered by a dual-core 1.2GHz processor with 1GB of RAM, feature an 8 megapixel camera with LED flash, a front-facing VGA camera, an AMOLED display and thanks to a recent tie-up, Beats Audio technology.

On the bottom of the screen are four capacitive buttons rather than the standard three normally seen on Ice Cream Sandwich phones, which may indicate that this is an early prototype we are looking at.

If we were to guess we would suggest that this is the latest iteration in the HTC Incredible series, with the white back featuring a similar raised bump design.

We will have to wait and see what HTC unveils in Barcelona in a couple of weeks but do let us know in the comments what you think of the new phone.

Source: PhoneArena