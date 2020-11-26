New Hoover H-WASH washing machines boost smarts and load capacity

Hoover has revealed its new washing machines, with a new emphasis on smart features, plus the largest-capacity model currently available anywhere. The company is starting with H-WASH 300 (entry-level) and H-WASH 500 (higher-end) models for now, although it plans to add its premium-tier H-WASH 700 later.

The H-WASH 500 will have the largest capacity washing machine of any manufacturer, coming in at a whopping 14kg. Hoover says that this is capable of handling more than 70 shirts, although it also means that you can squeeze in much larger items, such as duvets. Quite how much you can fit in will have to wait until we get our review sample in for testing.

If you don’t want this capacity, then the H-WASH 500 is also available in sizes between 8kg and 14kg, too. The H-WASH 300 series is available in a more traditional range between 7kg and 10kg.

Other new features include a brushless, inverter motor, which Hoover says is quieter, more efficient and rated to last longer. Active Balance is built-in, optimising spin cycles to reduce vibration, which is one of the greatest sources of noise when washing.

Some models in the H-WASH 500 range will also have Caredose, which can automatically release the correct amount of detergent for up to 21 washes.

Both the H-WASH 300 and H-WASH 500 ranges have multiple quick-wash options, high-temperature hygiene washes and stain level adjustment, which allows the cycle length to be altered depending on the level of cleaning required.

Hoover is pushing its smart features, with Wi-Fi connected models available in both the H-WASH 300 and H-WASH 500 ranges. There’s a new hOn app developed in conjunction with the H-WASH 500, which lets you pick the wash cycle and even start one from your phone.

You’ll also be able to scan care labels on your clothes, with the app decoding what they mean and suggesting the best wash cycle for them. If you’ve got more delicate items that you want to take care of, then this app can help take the mystery out of choosing the cleaning cycle.

Alongside the H-WASH 500 is the H-DRY 500 heat pump tumble dryer range, which is also Wi-Fi connected and compatible with the new app, including the care label scanning system.

New products will be available from the Summer, with first products available in July, priced from £249. We’ll bring you reviews when samples are available.

Home Technology Editor Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…