The new Gtech HyLite is a super compact alternative to the Dyson V6

Gtech has launched its new HyLite cordless vacuum, which is being touted as the “smallest, most compact, environmentally friendly vacuum cleaner the world has ever seen”. A big claim indeed.

The Gtech HyLite is undeniably super small and looks to be a godsend for anyone struggling for storage space. It’s lightweight and also modular – allowing it to be tucked away in a drawer when dismantled.

The Gtech HyLite costs £199.99 and you can buy it right now – direct from the Gtech store. The reusable vacuum bags cost £12.99 for a 15-pack.

The modularity allows for a range of cleaning tools to be attached. You can just use the head for a quick spillage cleanup if it suits you. Once put back together, the Gtech HyLite won’t be hard to boss around either – weighing in at just 1.5kg.

A retractable handle looks to make the Gtech HyLite one of the most adaptable vacuums on the market. The handle can extend for more significant cleaning jobs or can shrink down to a handheld from tighter spots.

We had a chance to briefly test out the Gtech HyLite. The HyLite does seem to live up to the lightweight and adaptability chops that Gtech is pushing. Controlling the Gtech HyLite is a breeze – it’s super easy to weave from spot to spot. When it comes to the Gtech’s different modes, retracting the handle into its smaller form is smooth and simple. The HyLite is easy to dismantle as well – after a few simple button pushes you’ll easily be able to clean and replace any parts.

The Gtech HyLite has a 20-minute running time – depending on surface – and can be charged up again in two hours.

Gtech is looking to really push the environmentally friendly attitude of the company with the HyLite. Unlike many competitors, HyLite still uses bags but Gtech believes it is the better solution for the environment.

The breathable bags prevent the presence of a dust cloud when you empty. They can be disposed of each time – meaning no need to empty into a plastic bag when throwing them out.

Each bag can hold one litre worth of dirt via compression.

Along with the claimed environmental advantage of bags, the HyLite uses power cleverly too. Gtech says the HyLite only uses 90 watts of power – significantly less than several competitors – but that doesn’t compromise on performance.