New Grell TWS/1 earbuds look to give the big guns a run for their money

Unless you’re an avid audiophile, you may not have heard of the name Axel Grell, but you likely have heard the impact of his audio engineering.

Formerly of Sennheiser and also working with Swedish audio lifestyle brand Urbanista, the renowned headphone engineer from Germany has branched out to create his own audiophile true wireless headphones in the Grell TWS/1.

With the Grell TWS/1 priced $199.99, €199.99, £179.99, they aim to deliver on the promise of audiophile-grade sound quality for “consumers who crave crystal clear, transparent audio” as well as a “closer connection to their music”.

Taking advantage of a direct-to-consumer sales model, the emphasis is on attracting a new generation of users. And with that in mind, an exclusive version of the Grell true wireless will be made available via Drop.com in November following an initial pre-sale period on the Grell audio website.

US customers who purchase the black finished drop + grell tws.01 version will also get an additional blue wingtip for a more secure fit.

Arriving on the scene in a space grey finish, the earbuds’ vital statistics read as the following: custom 10mm dynamic drivers, 28-hour battery life with ANC on and transducers with a tolerance of +/- 1 dB. There’s also the Axel Grell Noise Annoyance Reduction (NAR) technology, which aims to modulate the earbuds’ ability to block out sounds across the frequency spectrum.

Also included is SoundID personalisation that produces an audio experience tailored to your hearing. Support for Bluetooth wireless codecs include SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX adaptive and, interestingly, the LHDC codec.

With the latest version of Bluetooth connectivity (5.2), they aim to offer a strong and consistent delivery of audio no matter what environment you’re in. Plus an IPX4 rating protects them from splashes of rain and sweat – perfect for the British autumn.

Speaking on the release, Grell found Axel Grell said: “I always try to create the best possible acoustical experience for the money, no matter the price point. With Grell, we put our resources solely into achieving the best sound possible, emphasizing the acoustic experience of the product and providing audio that is fine-tuned to the user’s ear. With our focus on audio, alone, we carefully selected custom dynamic transducers, used the best chipset that is available, and the best sounding codecs, shipped directly to the consumer in simple, inexpensive packaging. And this is true for every pair of Grell earphones — giving the user high-end quality, but not at a high-end price.”

The Grell in-ear headphones are available to purchase now via www.grellaudio.com, with full availability both via grell online and Drop.com from November onwards.