We’re now a little over a week away from the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10, and the leaks are coming so thick and fast now it’s genuinely hard to keep up.

Prolific tipster Evan Blass has tweeted a fresh batch of images showing off the S10, S10 Plus (both below) and S10 E (above).

Read more: Best smartphone

While they don’t really give away anything that we didn’t already know about the handsets, they highlight the main design differences between the three phones.

The standard S10, as you can see, will feature a hole-punch cutout for a single front-facing camera sensor in the top-right corner of the screen, which will be curved at the sides.. There will also be a small forehead and a small chin above and below the display.

The S10 E, meanwhile, will have a completely flat screen surrounded on all sides by a thin bezel. Again, there will be a hole-punch cutout for a single front-facing camera sensor in the top-right corner of the screen.

The S10 Plus will look identical to the S10, but with a larger screen and a hole-punch cutout for a pair of front-facing camera sensors in the top-right corner of the display.

According to recent leaks, the S10 E will be an entry-level 5.8-inch phone, the standard Galaxy S10 will have a 6.1-inch display, and the S10 Plus will be a 6.4-inch beast.

Read more: Best Android phones

We’re also expecting Samsung to launch a 5G version of the S10 Plus with a whopping 1TB of internal storage, though this might not make it to market until later this year.

Samsung will almost certainly unveil its next generation of flagship smartphones on February 20. Mark it in your diary.

Are you tempted by the Samsung Galaxy S10? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.