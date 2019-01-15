Amazon’s ‘all-new’ Alexa Voice Remote now ships with standard Fire TV Stick

Amazon is now including its improved Alexa Voice Remote with its Fire TV Stick, adding to the already excellent value on offer from the streaming device.

The updated remote, which was originally announced revealed alongside the 4K version of the device, acts as more of a universal remote. Users can control the volume and power of companion devices like their television sets, sound bars and A/V receivers.

While that isn’t necessarily a huge piece of functionality in the wider sense, it may reduce the need to use multiple remotes for controlling your various home entertainment devices. The remote also looks largely the same as its predecessor.

“Our best-selling Fire TV Stick now with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote. Use the dedicated power, volume and mute buttons to control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver,” the company explains on its website.

If you’re the owner of the £39.99/$39.99 HD Fire TV Stick Amazon will let you upgrade to the new remote for 50% off the asking price. Instead of the £29.99/$29.99 asking price, users will now be able to grab it for £14.99/$14.99.

Naturally, the voice remote enables users of the Fire Stick range to request shows or control smart home devices simply by holding the microphone button and using the voice search functionality.

Will you be upgrading to the new remote? Or have your plans to buy the 4K version of the device changed now the HD Stick has the new remote? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.