New Elder Scrolls game tipped for launch this year

Reports suggest that a new Elder Scrolls game is set for launch later this year.

Before you get your hopes up too much, let’s just get this out of the way early doors: the game in question is almost certainly not going to be Elder Scrolls 6. Bethesda’s long-in-gestation RPG sequel to the majestic Skyrim could still be years away.

The big launch we’re talking about is a comprehensive reworking of the game that game before The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. As spotted by the MP1st website, an unfortunate error by a former employee of Singapore-based developer Virtuos has shed some interesting details.

The unnamed former employee claims to have worked on a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion between 2023 and 2024. Oblivion was originally released in 2006 for PC, PS3, and Xbox 360, so it could certainly benefit from some love.

According to the original post, this will be a comprehensive remake, with the game moving over to the current Unreal Engine 5. Besides a major graphical update and a HUD revamp, the developer is working to update core gameplay systems including Stamina, Sneak, Blocking, Archery, and Hit Reaction.

The poor former-employee even delves into the thinking behind some of those combat improvements. For example, the blocking system is said to take inspiration from Souls-like games – think weighty and deliberate.

Other systems have been reworked to be less frustrating and clearer to the player. Damage inflicted on the player should now yield visible reactions, as you’d expect of any vaguely modern game, while archery is said to be more in keeping with modern games, complete with third and first-person viewpoints.

In other words, this new version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is going to be much more than an HD up-res. It’s sounding like a completely new game.

According to the report, this The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake won’t be announced at this month’s Xbox Developer Direct Event. However, gaming tipster Nate The Hate has separately claimed that the game will be released in June of this year.