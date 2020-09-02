New EE Full Works plan launches just in time for iPhone 12

With iPhone 12 expected to launch sometime in the next month or so, EE has revealed its “Full Works” plan – a new plan laser-focused on those who are all up in the Apple ecosystem and crave the new iPhone each year.

The main appeal of the new Full Works plan is the three swappable benefits that come equipped – allowing you to have Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ all included at no extra price if you so choose. The plan is also 5G-ready ahead of Apple’s expected adoption of the network tech on iPhone 12.

“ROCK ON. BINGE ON. GAME ON.” is EE’s slogan for this new iPhone push and the swappable benefits definitely allow you to get on board with all those things. The swappables offer great value for money, especially if you are already paying for them. A not-so-hidden gem when it comes to those swappable benefits is BT Sport. Despite this being the Apple-centric plan, you can choose non-Apple benefits. BT Sport Ultimate definitely seems to be the best deal if you’re a sports fan, with the package costing a pretty penny under normal circumstances.

Alongside the swappable benefits, you’ll get unlimited data, texts and minutes, the ability to gift data to family members, anytime upgrade and (ahead of 5G iPhones) the fastest 4G in the UK. If you fancy jumping on Full Works before iPhone 12, it’ll cost you £77 per month with a £30 upfront cost for Apple’s current flagship iPhone 11 Pro. We’ll have to wait for pricing on Apple’s next flagship.

EE also announced the more modest Smart iPhone plans, which offer one swappable benefits and “generous data allowances”. These plans also include Reserve Data – giving you 2Mbps speeds if you use up all of your allowances. Looking at the iPhone 11 Pro offering for these plans, “generous” seems to be used in quite a vague way with current plans spanning 10GB to Unlimited, with pricing spanning £66 per month to £73 per month.

Unfortunately, Upgrade Anytime doesn’t quite mean you can chop and change your iPhone for no extra cost but it is still handy for those avid iPhone adopters who want a new-fangled phone each year.

With Upgrade Anytime, you can upgrade from day 15 of you plan to 45 days before it ends. Where you are in your contract will determine how much you pay, with no upgrade fee if you can last 12 months of your 24-month plan, but you will incur highest costs if your new plan has an increased price or there is any remaining cost for the new handset.

