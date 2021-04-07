New Dyson Hot+Cool deals with formaldehyde

Dyson has focussed on making its fans not just about cooling (or heating) but also on keeping your internal environment clean and healthy with air purification. What sets the company’s products apart from the competition is the quality of the sensors, telling you exactly what’s making your air dirty and automatically controlling purification. Today, the company adds a new sensor with the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde.

As you can probably tell from the name, the new product has a formaldehyde sensor in it. Formaldehyde is a gas pollutant that can be released from furniture and wood products that contain formaldehyde-based resins, including plywood and fibreboard. This gas can also be found in insulation, paint, varnish and even household cleaning products.

Formaldehyde can be released into the air through a process known as off-gassing, which is the continuous release of the gas into the air.

How is formaldehyde detected?

With the new Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde, Dyson has a brand-new solid-state formaldehyde sensor in the purifier. Typically, formaldehyde was detected with a gel-based sensor, which can dry out over time. With the solid-state model, Dyson says that its sensor will last the lifetime of the purifier.

With this sensor onboard, the purifier can automatically adjust the fan speed to clean the air of formaldehyde, capturing it in the purifier’s filter, without any user intervention. You can see the current state of your air using the screen on the front of the fan, too.

What else can the fan do?

Alongside the formaldehyde sensor, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde also has a regular Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) sensor, for detecting other harmful gasses, and a particulate matter sensor (PM) that will detect small particles in the air. As with previous fans, such as the Pure Cool Tower, the sensors can be used to control purification automatically.

This model is also an electric heater, capable of keeping you warm in the colder months, with full scheduling and temperature control. And, you can control the fan via the Dyson Link app and the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant skills.

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde is available now for £599, and is joined by two products that don’t have the formaldehyde sensor, the new Purifier Hot+Cool (£549) and Purfier Cool (£499). All three new products are designed to be 20% quieter and have a new HEPA filtration system that captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. Look out for our full review soon.

