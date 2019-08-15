Sony’s new DualShock 4 colour options might be the sexiest yet

While development of a DualShock 5 controller for the Sony PS5 is probably well underway, Sony is hoping to squeeze a little more juice out of the DualShock 4.

Today the firm introduced four new colours for the popular gaming accessory, which will be available this autumn. The addition of Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue and Rose Gold controllers brings the total number of options available to well over 25.

Sony says the Electric Purple is a ‘vibrant new color features a two-tone purple design with white PlayStation shapes for added contrast,’ while Red Camouflage offers a ‘black, red and brown take on the iconic controller camouflage pattern paired with silver detailing for extra flare.’

Related: Sony PS5 – All the latest

Titanium Blue offers a ‘metallic top cover with light blue detailing is complemented by a matte blue back’ while Rose Gold brings a ‘gold metallic finish and subtle rose hue offers a sleek and sophisticated metallic option.’

The latter addition to the range also brings a new Rose Gold version of the Gold Wireless Headset with embossed PS Shapes on the inside. So far the controllers have been announced for the US and Canada and will be available in September. The Rose Gold headset and controller bundle will arrive later in the autumn.

It’s not clear whether Sony will boost the colour options further, with the PS5 on the horizon. We haven’t heard much about the DualShock 5, but rumours in April suggested the controller might have a built-in camera for virtual reality, a more precise analogue stick and a brand new analog trackpad. It’s not clear whether there’ll be refinements of the ergonomic design.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to arrive in 2020 packing more power and greater visual fidelity than ever before with support for up to 8K graphics. There’s also the possibility of much faster loading times than on previous consoles.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More