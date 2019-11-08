New Dolby Cinema venue opens in the UK

The latest Dolby Cinema site has opened in Birmingham, expanding the number of locations in the UK to four.

Last November, the Leicester Square Odeon was still being converted into what would become the first Dolby Cinema site. A year later and the fourth locale has now opened.

Following the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, Leeds Luxe Thorpe Park and Manchester Trafford Centre, Birmingham is the latest city to welcome the premium cinema-going experience. Bringing Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a more immersive viewing experience, Dolby Cinema offers deep blacks, vivid contrast and bright images to present films in the way the filmmaker intended.

With Terminator: Dark Fate, Gemini Man and Joker appearing in Dolby Cinema over the past few months, cinemagoers can look forward to Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as we head towards the end of 2019 (and a new decade!)

Julian Stanford, senior director of Dolby Cinema Europe, said: “Opening four Dolby Cinemas in the last 12 months and at flagship locations is a testament to the ODEON and Dolby teams working hard to deliver film fans a next generation of cinematic experience. By combining the most powerful image and sound technologies with inspired design, we are bringing more and more film fans closer to the action in the UK and beyond.”

With 225 Dolby Cinema screens around the world and over 400 more Dolby Cinema screens committed to, there has been more than 250 movies released or heading to cinemas in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, including Wonder Woman 1984 and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Solo.

With the ODEON Luxe Birmingham Broadway Plaza, that’s it for UK Dolby Cinemas in 2019. Three more have been confirmed to arrive in the next few years, and considering the locations Dolby has chosen have been London: the north-west (Manchester); north (Leeds) and the midlands (Birmingham), we’ll leave you to guess where the next sites could pop up.

