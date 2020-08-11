Abode is partnering with Kings Secure Technologies to offer a new DIY smart security kit that offers tons of customisation and compatibility options.

These are Abode’s first steps into the UK market, leading to the key partnership with specialists Kings Secure Technologies that has brought this product into being. The Abode Smart Security Kit will work with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple HomeKit, as well as offering a range of options to accommodate your smart security needs.

Pricing for the Smart Security Kit comes starts at £299, and can be installed by yourself without the need for a professional installer.

Diving into the products on offer, the Abode Gateway is the key component of the new DIY smart kit and acts as the hub of the system. The Gateway features a whopping 93dB siren, 4G connectivity and support for connection with up to 160 smart devices.

Next up we have the sensors. In the Smart Security Kit, there are two Mini Door/Window Sensors as well as one Motion Sensor. The former is handy for protection against intruders at the key entry points within a home, while the Motion Sensor offers 110 degrees of detection and provides motion-based alerts.

The Keyfob also plays an important role in the system, allowing you to easily disable or enable the alarm on entry and exit, even if the system is offline.

Additional sensors and keyfobs can be purchased separately for an additional sum. The additional products can be integrated with the rest of the Smart Security Kit as and when you need them – which is all part of the DIY philosophy of Abode’s new product.

The DIY mantra also extends to how your security kit is monitored too. You have the option of monitoring the system yourself, or taking advantage of Abode’s new partnership with UK-based Kings Secure Technologies to surveil things from its monitoring centre.

Customisable packages of three or seven days are on offer, giving you the flexibility to either pay for Kings to look after the home when you’re on holiday, or use its services as a more long-term solution.

The Abode Smart Security Kit is available to pre-order right now in the UK, starting at £299 for the base kit, with the option to buy more sensors and keyfobs on top.

