The new co-op focused Rainbow Six Quarantine has been announced, and we want to know more

A new Rainbow Six has appeared. Called Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine and developed out of Rainbow Six Siege’s home studio of Ubisoft Montreal, the game will be taking one of this generation’s best PvP games and retooling it for co-op.

A three-player cooperative game, players will have to adventure into some sort of Quarantine area to fight some… sort of beastie. Ubisoft plan to make this a co-op experience with the same sort of pedigree as the PvP shooter.

As Rainbow Six Siege has brought us some four years of content, it’s fair to say they’ll probably make a decent crack at it. Ubisoft previously tested a PvE mode called Outbreak in a previous operation, and while that’s now been lost like tears in the rain, it seems some of that action will inspire Rainbow Six Quarantine although it’s unclear if they will use the lore that was tossed out around that mode. The trailer seems to suggest a new spookier past, but we’re eagerly hoping for more information in the near future.

I’m 1700 hours into Rainbow Six Siege at this point, so the idea of another place to ply my trade of ‘playing Rainbow Six’ is something I am very content with. With a three player co-op it’ll also feel distinctly different from obvious influences Left 4 Dead, Vermintide and honestly just all those other four person co-op shooters that are out there.

We’ll give you more info as we get it, but hopefully the game can keep some of the excitement, pace and tension that we see in Rainbow Six Siege. The pipeline of content for the games should also make it possible for the teams to share assets and maybe do some crossover events but we just don’t know yet.

As we’ve said, more information when we’ve got it. We promise.