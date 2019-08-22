New Bose portable smart speaker could be a Sonos Move killer

Bose has announced a new portable speaker, which it hopes will be all things to all people, and beat the forthcoming Sonos Move.

The unimaginatively named Portable Home Speaker offers support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart assistants for those seeking to use voice commands to play music, control smart home devices, or glean information from the web.

For those streaming from a mobile device using Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to connect via Apple AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect. And there’s also Bluetooth thrown into the mix for good measure.

This looks like its more versatile version of the Bose SoundLink Revole+ speakers of a couple of years ago, boasting a similar circular design for 360-degree audio. The carrying handle for outdoor activity has also been retained, making it a great companion for going out to the park or carrying to different areas of the house. There’s an excellent 12-hours of battery life for good measure, meaning it’ll see you through even the most excessive beach party.

Bose is also promising IPX4 water resistance, meaning you won’t be dashing for cover if it starts spitting outside, and easy USB-C charging. You can also grab a charging cradle for an extra $29 on top of the $349 asking price.

The price tag puts the device up there with Apple’s own HomePod, but brings Bose’s decades of audio expertise into play, as well as a more versatile array of audio assistants.

The Wi-Fi connectivity is also powering a multi-room set-up with other Bose speakers and a future firmware update will bring the ability to use stereo sound for two Portable Home Speakers… just like HomePod.

Bose brings this system into play ahead of rival Sonos’ s expected expansion into portable speakers. The Sonos Move (bit more imaginatively named, that one?) will reportedly boast the same Alexa, Assistant, Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 connectivity.

So, it looks like a straight-up fight between the two companies. The Bose Portable Home Speaker lands on September 19 and will be available in black and silver. UK price and release date is yet to be revealed.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.

