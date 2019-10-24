Bang & Olufsen has unveiled the Beoplay H4 wireless headphones with an updated design and loads of new features, including a dedicated button to talk to your favourite voice assistant.

The Beoplay H4s have a reputation as B&O’s least pricey pair of over-ears, though at £250 they’re still among the more premium offerings out there.

Among the improvements made in the 2019 revamp is the addition of voice assistant. Now you can ask your headphones aloud to play your favourite tunes, read you the latest news headlines and get the local weather predictions without ever breaking your rhythm.

B&O has also introduced an additional microphone, which it says is placed at the most optimal distance and angle to improve voice quality. Hopefully, this means you won’t have to worry about Siri or Google mishearing you.

The addition of Qualcomm’s aptX Low Latency audio reduces delay meaning what you hear should be better synchronised with what you see when it comes to video streaming.

The design of the headphones has been upgraded too. While the H4s are still hand-crafted from lambskin and memory foam, B&O has added a refined aluminium disc to highlight those premium materials. The logo has been moved front and centre and the braided textile cable is now less visible while wearing the headphones.

There have also been a couple of changes made to the interface, with the introduction of a dedicated button for your voice assistant and a sliding on/off switch to wake up the headphones themselves.

The headphones have the same impressive 19 hour battery life as their 2017 predecessor and, visually, the design doesn’t appear to have departed far from the base either.

The new Beoplay H4 wireless headphones come in Black and Limestone finishes and will be available in Bang & Olufsen stores and on the brand’s website from October 24. The headphones will retail for £250.

