The new Beoplay H4 bring voice assistance to B&O’s most affordable headphones

Bang & Olufsen has unveiled the Beoplay H4 wireless headphones with an updated design and loads of new features, including a dedicated button to talk to your favourite voice assistant.

The Beoplay H4s have a reputation as B&O’s least pricey pair of over-ears, though at £250 they’re still among the more premium offerings out there.

Among the improvements made in the 2019 revamp is the addition of voice assistant. Now you can ask your headphones aloud to play your favourite tunes, read you the latest news headlines and get the local weather predictions without ever breaking your rhythm.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4

B&O has also introduced an additional microphone, which it says is placed at the most optimal distance and angle to improve voice quality. Hopefully, this means you won’t have to worry about Siri or Google mishearing you.

Related: Best Wireless Headphones

The addition of Qualcomm’s aptX Low Latency audio reduces delay meaning what you hear should be better synchronised with what you see when it comes to video streaming.

The design of the headphones has been upgraded too. While the H4s are still hand-crafted from lambskin and memory foam, B&O has added a refined aluminium disc to highlight those premium materials. The logo has been moved front and centre and the braided textile cable is now less visible while wearing the headphones.

Read our review of the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0

There have also been a couple of changes made to the interface, with the introduction of a dedicated button for your voice assistant and a sliding on/off switch to wake up the headphones themselves.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4

The headphones have the same impressive 19 hour battery life as their 2017 predecessor and, visually, the design doesn’t appear to have departed far from the base either.

The new Beoplay H4 wireless headphones come in Black and Limestone finishes and will be available in Bang & Olufsen stores and on the brand’s website from October 24. The headphones will retail for £250.

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
Hannah Davies

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor