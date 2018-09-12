Apple outs new Beats colours to pair with iPhone XS and iPhone XR

Apple has announced new Beats headphones colour schemes to match the new Phone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR handsets, However, as expected, there’s nothing in the way of brand new products.

If you’re opting for one of the premium iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max you can buy the Beats Solo 3 in Satin Gold and Satin Silver from today for £249.95. The Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones are headlined by the epic 40-hour Bluetooth battery life and the ability to glean three hours of playback from just five minutes on charge.

The urBeats3 wired earphones with Lightning connector will be available in Yellow, Blue and Coral at some point in the autumn. The cheap £59.95 buds match three of the available iPhone XR colours. Given that device isn’t available until late October, it makes sense for Apple to hang back on the colour variants on the Siri enabled magnetic ear buds.

Just yesterday we brought word that Apple had no plans to update the Beats sideline with entirely new products. According to a report from The Verge, there’s no indication revamped Beats Solo, Studio, Powerbeats or BeatsX headphones are coming any time soon.

Today’s launch of new colours adds to the feeling that Apple treats Beats as somewhat of an afterthought, despite splashing out around $3 billion on the leading lifestyle brand. It’s also important to remember that the Apple Music streaming service also derives from the Beats Music service Apple acquired as part of the purchase from Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine, so the purchase has been far from a write-off.

Also missing from today’s Gather Round iPhone launch was the rumoured launch of AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case, ‘Hey Siri’ compatibility and improved water resistance. There’s no news on when they may arrive.

