New Audeze Penrose headset designed for Xbox Series X and PS5

Audeze has announced a new headset in the Penrose, a wireless headset aimed at both console and PC gamers.

Audeze has extended its family of gaming headphones with the announcement of the Penrose. Joining the high-end LCD-GX and Mobius 3D surround sound headsets, Audeze say the headset has been designed with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 in mind, with both consoles expected to launch later this year.

Related: Best gaming headset

Two versions will be available: the Penrose for PS4: PS5, Windows and Mac; and the Penrose X, for Xbox One: Xbox Series X and Windows desktop.

The Penrose features 100mm planar magnetic drivers, which is the same technology seen (or heard) in the Mobius 3 headset. The attached microphone is of broadcast quality for chat, with its flexible boom construction offering easy positional adjustments, and built-in noise filters capable of reducing up to 20dB of background noise so players can hear voices with more clarity.

The headphone has a 2.4GHz low-latency wireless connection that can transfer audio at lossless quality with a maximum range of 32m.

The wireless headset also comes with a USB dongle for connection to the upcoming consoles, and on-board controls such as mute and microphone gain adjustment will also be compatible.

Bluetooth 5.0 is provided for connection to other devices, with support for SBC and AAC codecs. Both wireless and Bluetooth connections can be done simultaneously, so users can customize the headset’s EQ settings in real time using the Audeze HQ mobile and desktop app.

The Penrose is priced at £299, but the first 250 UK pre-orders will be available for a limited promotional price of £249. Shipments are expected in early September and you can find out more about the pre-order details here.

About the launch, Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram said: “We’re excited to finally offer gamers a true wireless planar headset. Penrose is a huge leap forward for wireless console gaming audio and we can’t wait for people to hear it.”

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …