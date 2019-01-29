Apple reportedly to release a cut-price Apple TV dongle to capture streaming audience

Apple is rumoured to be considering a lower-cost Apple TV dongle that owners can plug into the back of their TV.

The new, smaller, unit will hopefully boost uptake on a new upcoming streaming service that the California based tech giants are supposedly working on.

This report comes from The Information, who suggest that a lower-cost Apple TV dongle could make the service way cheaper for potential buyers, as an Apple TV currently goes for £149, while the 4K version sells for £179.

Don’t expect a massive price dip if Apple does decide to target this at a lower price bracket. Going on their usual efforts, it’ll still be somewhere around the £100 mark, and if I were a betting man i’d probably put a little money down on a £99 price tag.

Rumours put the launch of the streaming service somewhere in April, but it’s unknown if the Apple TV dongle, or as I prefer to think of it the iStick, will launch at the same time.

This attempt to make Apple’s ecosystem a little easier to access seems to fit with other things Apple have been doing. Although they have long been a walled garden with a fairly high cost to gain entry, recent news is pointing at a range of reasonably priced options to give you access to all things Apple including a reasonably priced iPod Touch and iPad 2019 range, and even the addition of an iTunes app to 2019’s Samsung smart televisions.

Could we see Apple finally make a push to be a little more accessible to the general public? We’ll find out more when they reveal their latest hardware in the near future.

Could we see Apple finally make a push to be a little more accessible to the general public? We'll find out more when they reveal their latest hardware in the near future.