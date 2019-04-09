Apple iPad, Macbook and iMac screens are about to get a serious upgrade – apparently

Apple’s planning to radically upgrade its iPad, MacBook and iMac lines’ screen tech, according to a fresh report.

The report stemmed from the, not always credible, Digitimes on Tuesday. It suggested analyst Kuo Ming-chi at TF International Securities revealed Apple will adopt mini-LED backlighting tech on a new 31.6-inch iMac set to arrive later this year.

The tech will then reportedly be rolled out to two new 10-inch and 12-inch iPads that are set to launch at the end of 2020. Finally, two new 15-inch and 17-inch MacBooks will get a micro LED spruce in the “first half of 2021”.

Related: Best iPad

Apple’s reportedly making the switch to try and improve the screens’ colour gamut coverage, contrast ratio, high dynamic range and local dimming. Given how awesome Apple’s current iMac, iPad and MacBook screens are we’d be super keen to see how the tech could further improve them.

Apple’s laptops, desktops and tablets universally have offered excellent maximum brightness, wonderfully accurate colours and featured wide colour gamut coverage during testing. The iPad Pro’s Truetone display has been a particularly great selling point that makes them an ideal fit for creatives where colour accuracy is key.

Sadly, the report didn’t offer any further information on the new iMac, MacBooks or iPads.

Related: Best Ultrabook

Sadly the rumours are completely unconfirmed and the Digitimes has an at best patchy track record “leaking” information about new devices, so we’d take the report with a healthy pinch of salt.

The report is one of many alleged leaks about rumoured new Apple products to appear this week. A separate rumour suggesting Apple won’t release a new 16-inch MacBook Pro this year appeared earlier on Tuesday.

A separate “leak” suggesting Apple will release two new iPhones sporting OLED displays and tri-camera setups this year appeared on Monday.

Excited about the alleged leak or think it’s bogus? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews