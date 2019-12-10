AMD has revealed its Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020, which brings a slew of new software updates and improvements when gaming with a Radeon graphics card.

AMD is looking to go into 2020 with a bang, as the updated software includes a whole host of new features to make Radeon Software more competitive. Admittedly, a lot of these new features have been nabbed from Nvidia’s GeForce Experience, but that’s certainly not a bad thing.

First of all, the new Radeon Software app will now pull in all the games installed on your system – whether you bought it on Steam, Epic Store or Origin – and allow you to launch them right from the app. This removes the faff of having to log into various accounts when switching between game stores. AMD also provides useful information for each game, including total playtime and average FPS.

It’s now easier and quicker to update your drivers too, with the app alerting you if they’re out of date. The Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020 will also let you know if your hardware is below the minimum recommended specs for each game.

If you like sharing epic in-game moments with your Facebook or Twitter followers, the Radeon app makes it easier than ever to do so, whether you want to take a screenshot, record a video or create a GIF.

One of the most peculiar additions is the new in-game web browser, which was introduced to allow gamers to seek out walk-through guides and video tutorials without the need to leave the game.

AMD is also introducing Radeon Software updates to improve both the visuals and performance for video games. The most notable is Radeon Boost, which improves performance by looking out for typical user inputs then reducing the rendering resolution in order to improve frame rate. Once the motion concludes, Radeon Boost brings the resolution back up. AMD claims the reduction in resolution shouldn’t be perceptible, while the improved frame rate should provide a better viewing experience.

Only select games support this feature at launch, and the performance increase differs for each title. AMD says Overwatch sees up to a 38% FPS boost, but Rise of the Tomb Raider is limited to a 10% performance increase. Other games that support Radeon Boost include GTA 5, Call of Duty: WW2, Borderlands 3 and PlayeUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Another new feature includes Interger Display Scaling, which can upscale the number of pixels of retro games for a sharper look. AMD used Warcraft II: Types of Darkness as an example in its presentation, and the visual boost is blatant.

Previously launched Radeon features have also seen improvements. The Radeon Anti-Lag feature, for example, was previously only available for the RX 5000 GPUs, but AMD is now expanding support for graphics cards that came before. Radeon Image Sharpening will now be compatible with DX 11 games too, while also sporting an in-game on/off toggle.

Finally, AMD announced refinements to AMD Link, which allows you to remotely play and control your gaming PC via a mobile device. AMD Link will now offer a unified look with the new Radeon Software app, as well as support for ultra bit-rate at 50Mbps.

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020 is available from today (10 December 2019) for all owners of a Radeon graphics card, and it’s absolutely free to download.

