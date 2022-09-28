 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

New Amazon Fire TV Cube debuts new Alexa Remote Pro

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon has announced the third-generation Fire TV Cube streaming device, with a wraparound speaker, more power, and the all-new Alexa Remote Pro that’ll be easier to find.

The Fire TV Cube 3, available today for £139.99, maintains the same boxy shape, but this time the speaker grille wraps around the sides of the device, replacing the previously glossy exterior.

This suggests it might offer improved sound, a little more akin to an Echo Dot, rather than the low quality sound from previous generations. That was designed for simple Alexa replies, but not for listening to audio.

This will also be the first Fire TV product to ship with the brand new Alexa Remote Pro, which includes a speaker to help users track down the controller when it slips down the fide of the sofa. Just say, “Alexa, find my remote.”

If you’re not feeling very chatty, the remote also includes programmable buttons you can use to have Alexa dim the lights or check the weather, for example. “Alexa Voice Remote Pro also includes motion-activated backlighting that automatically illuminates buttons when the remote is picked up in dimly-lit rooms,” Amazon says. If you fancy upgrading the remote but not the box, it will be compatible with most older Fire TV products. It costs £34.99.

Fire TV Cube Product (3)

As usual the Alexa remote enables voice-controlled on demand streaming of content. The box supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision/HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio, but Amazon is now including Super Resolution Upscaling which can make HD content look a little sharper. Whether it’s made for HD films, or your old family photos. We’ll be interested to see how that looks in practice.

The third-generation Fire TV Cube also includes a HDMI input, which the company says is a first for a streaming player. That means you’ll be able to connect more of your home entertainment devices, like set-top boxes and Blu-ray players and control them via the Alexa remote.

Alexa Voice Remote Lifestyle (4)

The added versatility stretches to an additional USB port designed for a webcam. That will make it easier to make video calls from the TV set with Alexa Communications.

On the inside, the octa-core 2.0 GHz processors are 20% more powerful and there’s support for Wi-Fi 6E, for those homes adopting the emerging new home internet standard. This, Amazon says, will enable the enjoyment of content with less interference from other devices in the home.

You might like…

Amazon launches new Echo Dot and Studio speakers with boosted audio

Amazon launches new Echo Dot and Studio speakers with boosted audio

David Ludlow 1 hour ago
The Kindle Scribe is an Amazon e-reader you can write on

The Kindle Scribe is an Amazon e-reader you can write on

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Best Amazon Echo 2022: Find your perfect smart speaker

Best Amazon Echo 2022: Find your perfect smart speaker

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.