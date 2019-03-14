Apple suppliers reportedly preparing for new iPads and AirPods

While Apple’s upcoming March 25 event is rumoured to be about its television plans, it could be at least partially related to hardware, according to a new report out of Taiwan.

Taiwanese site DigiTimes reports that suppliers of parts for iPads and AirPods are “gearing up for mass production” according to “industry sources.” It cites flexible PCB companies Flexium Interconnect and Zhen Ding Technology as working on iPad parts, with Compeq Manufacturing and Unitech PCB preparing rigid-flex boards for the AirPods.

Related: Best iPad

This isn’t entirely surprising, as we’ve heard quite a few 2019 iPad rumours here. The latest one seems to suggest that we’ll see a small size increase, with the screen growing half an inch to 10.2-inches on account of thinner bezels. It’ll still be relatively low cost though, so you’re unlikely to see the adoption of Face ID or the death of the home button in this iteration.

Rumours of new AirPods are in even greater supply, and it’s hardly surprising given their enormous sales have surely gone beyond what even Apple would have dared hope for. Talk of an updated version mainly focuses around a wireless charging case – hardly surprising given Apple’s AirPower promo image showed a set of AirPods wirelessly charging. But other possibilities include adding “Hey Siri” functionality, a less slippery texture and the possibility of a black color scheme to match the more popular iPad shade.

Related: Best True Wireless Earbuds

Even if new iPads and AirPods don’t get a formal outing at Apple’s March 25 event, it’s entirely possible they’ll arrive at the same time – especially if they’re the kind of modest improvements we’ve been led to believe. Either way, it’s probably worth keeping an eye on the Apple Store in 11 days’ time.

Are you excited for new AirPods or a new iPad? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.