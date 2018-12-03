Apple AirPods 2 could be coming in 2019 with this killer feature

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple AirPods 2 wireless earphones are due to be released in 2020.

Everyone expected Apple to announce a new version of the very popular AirPods true wireless earphones during its Special Event in October. However, the event came and went with no news on what’s to come for the AirPods. Information has now emerged from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo regarding the future of the earphones.

He claims Apple has set a 2019 date for an upgraded model of the current AirPods, and a date of 2020 for an all-new design (via 9to5Mac).

The upgraded version of the current AirPods looks set to go on sale in the first quarter of 2019. This model will apparently sport a minor revision to the existing AirPods, with an update to the Bluetooth specification a likely change.

Otherwise it’s the presence of wireless charging support that has piqued interest. The wireless charging case was announced in 2017 but little news has been heard about it since. Information was expected to pour out in October but, well, didn’t.

According to Kuo, the new charging case will have a ‘rigid-flexboard’ internal component upgrade, a re-designed hinge that supports appearance changes and higher thermal temperatures. Kuo also expects the charging case to launch at the same time as the revised AirPod model in 2019.

Other than speculating on a release date for the all-new AirPods in 2020, Kuo does not reveal any more information (likely it’s too early to do so).

We’ve had a few thoughts on what could be included with the Apple AirPods 2, with mooted features such as hands-free Siri activation, water resistance (sweat and rain) and the possible inclusion of biometrics in line with the Apple Watch Series 4.

Elsewhere Kuo says he expects the market for the Apple AirPods to grow from its 2017 level of 16 million to over 100 million by 2021 and that iPhone users are more likely to buy AirPods than upgrade the phone itself.

What do you think about this possible AirPods 2 release? Let us know on Facebook or tweet at us @TrustedReviews.