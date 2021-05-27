New Acer Swift X could give the MacBook Pro a mighty shock

Acer has announced a new Swift X laptop, featuring both an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3050 Ti GPU despite weighing just 1.39kg.

Such specs are very impressive, especially since Nvidia suggests the RTX 3050 Ti is faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro (5600M) at exporting video files via Adobe Premiere Pro.

The Acer Swift X is also considerably smaller and lighter than the 2kg MacBook Pro 16, reportedly weighing just 1.39kg to make it effortless to pick up with one hand. The Swift X is impressively thin too, measuring in at just 17.9mm.

The Swift X will also feature up to a Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB RAM and 2TB SSD. Acer claims a battery life of up to 17 hours of use, although we won’t know how accurate this figure is until we test the laptop for ourselves.

The new laptop will come equipped with a 14-inch Full HD screen, with around 300 nits of brightness (which is about average for laptops) and a 100% sRGB gamut coverage to ensure a colourful display.

A fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support also allows for speedy sign-ins, and Wi-Fi 6 support enables rapidly fast network connections with compatible routers.

On paper, the Acer Swift X looks to be a very impressive laptop with powerful specs and a lightweight design for on-the-go work. While we will reserve final judgements until we can test the laptop, it does look like a very tempting alternative to the Intel-powered MacBook Pro 16. That said, the landscape will soon change once the MacBook Pro 2021 launches.

The Acer Swift 3X will be available in America from June with a starting price of $899.99. As for Europe, the laptop is expected to launch in Summer 2021 for £899.99/€899.