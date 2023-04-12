 large image

New 15-inch MacBook Air reportedly coming soon

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

According to an analyst, a new 15-inch MacBook Air is currently in production and should be launching soon.

Analyst and well-known reputable leaker Ross Young recently Tweeted out that panel production for a new 15-inch MacBook Air started back in February 2023, ramped up in March, and is expected to increase even further in April. According to Young, he’s still unsure exactly when this new MacBook Air is set to launch but expects them to hit store shelves sometime in late April or early May.

However, if we were going to get a new MacBook Air in the next month or so, history tells us we’d see that announced at a Spring event, which Apple usually runs sometime in March or April. This year, though, it doesn’t seem like Apple is running a Spring event (the company doesn’t do one every year), so that may well mean we’ll have to wait a little longer. Of course, considering nothing is official or confirmed about a new MacBook Air, nobody knows for sure.

While Apple might simply publish a press release and launch a new Air without an accompanying event, many are speculating that the company may opt to wait for WWDC 2023 that’s happening this June. If that turns out to be the case, that would line up nicely with Young’s production timeline, too.

Plus, this year’s WWDC is reported to be quite the exciting event with rumors lining up that we’ll finally see Apple announce their own take on a mixed-reality headset as well as a new Mac Pro with Apple silicon. If that’s true, it would make a lot of sense for Apple to hold onto the MacBook Air to announce it at WWDC.

Of course, this is all still just rumor and speculation at this point, so make sure to keep an eye out, especially as WWDC approaches this June.

