Networks won’t confirm if they’ll stock the Huawei P40 or Harmony OS phones

Recently leaked images show that the P40 Pro will come with an impressive array of camera lenses and bumped up specs – but it’s unlikely that we’ll ever be able to get our hands on one of the new phones thanks to recent kerfuffles about Huawei.

We reached out to several providers to ask about future Huawei handsets and they were all skilfully vague on the subject.

Vodafone confirmed what we already know, by saying “We are currently ranging Huawei handsets which have access to Google Mobile Services.”

Three was even more elusive when pressed, stating simply that “We’ll update on future handsets in due course.” Helpful, thanks lads.

We’re still waiting to hear back from O2 and EE, after contacting both companies yesterday. But the fact that no network has confirmed that it will stock Huawei handsets in the future doesn’t fill us with confidence for the P40’s arrival in the UK.

In particular, Vodafone’s focus on “Google Mobile Services” suggests that the company is prepared to drop phones if they don’t come with the popular applications and APIs. This is bad news for any Vodafone customers looking forward to trying out the P40 Pro, as the phone is unlikely to be Google-friendly thanks to the trade-block in the US.

Huawei has recently made strides to becoming free from US dependence, building an alternative to Android (Harmony OS) and switching away from US suppliers for its parts. It might take a while before the new operating system is live and kicking, but it’s certainly on the way.

The latest P40 Pro image leaks come via Twitter user Evan Blass. So far, Huawei hasn’t confirmed any specs on the phone – but if these renders are a good reflection of the upcoming device, we can expect a heavy-weight camera offering. There are five lenses on the rear of the handset and a dual-selfie camera on the front.

And just 24 hours before the Pro leak, new images emerged of Huawei’s mid-range P40 handset (via 91mobiles).

Again, these haven’t been confirmed as the real deal, but if they’re accurate then the P40 will come with a trio of rear cameras and just one front-facing snapper.

