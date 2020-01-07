Netgear’s Nighthawk mesh network just got WiFi 6

Netgear has announced the Nighthawk Mesh Wifi System, with Wifi 6. It’s the latest addition to the company’s roster of connectivity-related tech.
The Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 system is definitely one for people who are willing to invest in their internet connection, with a recommended retail price of £229.99 for a router with one satellite. That’s much, much more than your bog standard router.
For patient Netgear fans, there will doubtless be chances to get a discount though, as Netgear showed during the Black Friday period that they like to offer some seasonal discounts.
Equally, while it’s expensive for a router, it isn’t compared to the competition. Since WiFi 6 arrived early entrants into the market have been expensive. For example, Linksys competing MX5 Velop AZ Whole Home WiFi 6 System, a close competitor, comes in at $399.99.
Netgear argue that, despite the price (or because of the price, depending on how much you need a router,) the Nighthawk is an investment worth making, as new technology demands better and better connectivity.
The company said in a press release: “Every member of a household now has a well-defined need for super-fast, reliable WiFi from gamers, to telecommuters and those who stream HD video to numerous screens within the home.
“Netgear has answered this call with the Nighthawk Mesh WiFi System delivering the future of WiFi with next-generation WiFi 6. The Nighthawk Mesh System comes with one or two high-powered satellites to provide whole home broadband WiFi coverage. Dead zones are eliminated by easily adding satellites wherever needed or to scale up when moving to a larger home. Setup is completed in minutes with the free Nighthawk App… to easily manage the network from your mobile device.
The new Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 router, or one of its satellites, supports dual-band WiFi up to 1.8Gbps using Wifi 6. The router also packs two Gigabit Ethernet ports if you want to use a wired connection.
David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for Netgear, said: “In a period of just three years, mesh WiFi has taken a large share of the WiFi market. Netgear has led this charge with our popular award-winning Orbi Tri-band Mesh WiFi system. We are excited to bring the power and flexibility of Nighthawk to this market, and lead the transition to WiFi 6.”