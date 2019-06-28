Spanning a further 2,500 square feet, keep the party going for longer and bring your Wi-Fi outdoors with the Netgear Outdoor Extender — now going for 20% less than its RRP at £199.99.

An ingenious gadget to invest in this summer as you look to spend more time in the (fingers crossed) sunshine, the Netgear Orbi Outdoor Mesh Wi-Fi Extender can assist with a stronger connection even in your garden. Now at it’s lowest price point yet on Amazon for today only, save 20% and buy for £199.99, down from £249.

Stretching the Wi-Fi into your outdoor space, the Netgear Orbi Outdoor Wi-Fi expands on your pre-existing Orbi Wi-Fi set-up and casts the net further by a substantial 2,500 square feet, allowing you to keep browsing with a speed of 3Gbps. Stream music straight into the garden for those barbeque vibes or even host an outdoor Netflix screening.

You can also link up your smart home devices, bringing your smart ecosystem into the fresh air. Bring smart speakers outdoors and there’s no need to even reach for your phone with the ability to make voice commands to add particular songs to the playlist.

It goes without saying the Netgear Outdoor Wi-Fi Extender comes completely water resistant, able to endure all weathers all year long. Mount on your wall and benefit from an unbroken connection no matter the season.

Easy to set up, it comes under one single network name, joining your pre-existing broadband, meaning you can move from your house to your garden without having to switch between networks.

It’s 2019 — your guests want your Wi-Fi password when they come to visit. Keep everyone connected and be the hostess with the mostess with a strong connection even in the garden. Buy the Netgear Orbi Outdoor Mesh Wi-Fi Extender now for its lowest price yet on Amazon at just £199.99 and save £49.01 today. Remember though, the deal is around for just one day only, so don’t wait around.

