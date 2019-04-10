Netgear Orbi Deal: One of our favourite mesh networks just had its price slashed

Suffer from Wi-Fi dead zones? Well you’re in luck, as the Netgear Orbi has had its price slashed thanks to an amazing Amazon Spring sale deal.

The deal means you can now pick up the Ultra-Performance Wi-Fi 3 Orbi pack for a meagre £299.99. This marks a whopping £170 saving on its regular RRP and is one of the best prices we’ve seen since we reviewed the Orbi many moons ago.

Netgear Orbi – One Day Deal Netgear Orbi Ultimate Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System Time to fix those pesky Wi-Fi problems with one of the best mesh networks on the market, now available with a massive £170 discount for one day only as part of Amazon's Spring Sale.

For those who missed it, Orbi is a next generation mesh network system from the Wi-Fi masters at Netgear. Mesh networks are cutting edge consumer network technologies that make it quick and easy to setup whole-home wireless networks.

They’re different to tradition Wi-Fi extenders, which just boost the router’s signal and aren’t always effect, especially if you live in an old house with brick walls.

Mesh systems use multiple routers, or nodes, to spread the signal throughout your home. This means that each node acts as its own signal source. Key benefits of the tech include better coverage, faster speeds and a more reliable connection.

There are multiple different mesh network systems on the market but the Netgear Orbi is one of our favourites. As we noted in our in-depth Netgear Orbi review:

“The Netgear Orbi is undoubtedly a fantastic Wi-Fi solution for large homes struggling with Wi-Fi coverage. It’s incredibly easy to set up and provides markedly faster performance than any single router at long range. It’s an expensive option, but if you simply haven’t been able to find another Wi-Fi solution that works then the Orbi is worth a try.”

The Netgear Orbi is one of many amazing products to get a huge discount during this year’s Amazon Spring sale. The Spring Sale is set to continue until April 15th so make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews for all the latest and greatest deals.

