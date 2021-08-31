 large image

Netflix’s Stranger Things game is leaving Steam and GOG

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Last week, Netflix revealed that Stranger Things 3: The Game was one of two games being tested on the streaming service’s new gaming tab. Now, the title will be removed from Steam and GOG. 

Stranger Things 3 developer BonusXP shared the news on Steam on August 25, one day before the game was added to Netflix in Poland. 

“On Aug. 31, 2021, Stranger Things 3: The Game will be removed from sale on Steam. We’re very grateful for all the Stranger Things fans that traveled back in time with us to the Summer of ’85 for this adventure through Hawkins”, announced BonusXP

According to the developer, Stranger Things 3 is set to be delisted on August 31. However, as of the time of publishing this story, the game is still available to purchase on Steam. 

The GOG team offered a more specific deadline on its own community discussion board, warning that the game would be delisted at 3PM UTC (that’s 4pm here in the UK). 

While users won’t be able to purchase the game on either site after today, anyone who has bought the game prior to the 31st will continue to be able to access and play the game from their library. 

But, why is the game being delisted all of a sudden? 

While BonusXP hasn’t shared an official reason for the change, it was announced last week that the game would be one of the first to be tested on Netflix in Poland. It’s possible Netflix has decided to keep the game as an exclusive title as Stranger Things is a Netflix original series. 

While Stranger Things 3: The Game is still available on Windows and macOS devices through Steam and GOG for a limited time, Netflix only seems to have plans to release mobile games for now. 

The game will also be included with a Netflix subscription on the streaming site, rather than costing the £7.19 it currently does on Steam and GOG.

