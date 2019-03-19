Netflix’s next choose your own adventure wants you to help Bear Grylls survive

Netflix’s next choose-your-own-adventure TV series will let you hang out with survival expert Bear Grylls, best known for his Discovery Channel TV show Man vs. Wild. The CYOA series will be called You vs. Wild.

Netflix announced the show at a press event in Los Angeles, and it will have an eight episode run that will let viewers play along as Grylls plows through adventure after adventure in some of the most interesting places around the world, although You vs. Wild won’t be as dark as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, meaning it’s unlikely to get a rocks fall, Bear Grylls dies, scenario.

Still, your choices can probably lead to some sub-optimal survival decisions from Grylls, and if Netflix are smart this will lead to some educational moments too.

Interactive storytelling seems to be a big thing for Netflix moving forward, and the company is very excited about it. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, the company’s first attempt at live action interactive storytelling, drew in a big audience, both people who had never before interacted with this sort of entertainment before, but also fans of choose your own adventure video games, who wanted to see what it was about.

Netflix has previously dabbled with interactive shows in animation, with Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale and Minecraft: Story Mode. Minecraft is a big brand, but feels a natural fit for interactive storytelling, and indeed Black Mirror — and the video game theme of Bandersnatch — fit the tone too.

However, Bear Grylls is very much a mainstream brand, and I’m personally very interested to see how the audience will take to it. As someone who gets the willies from Black Mirror, I’m excited to see how Netflix handles interactive storytelling using something that doesn’t deeply terrify me.

Fancy your hand at some armchair survival?