Netflix testing ‘£2 a week’ plan and it could change everything

Would you rather pay for Netflix by the week, rather than handing over a monthly tariff? The streaming giant is currently experimenting with a new pricing structure that could eventually enable subscribers to do just that.

SmartDroid reports that in Austria users can pay just €2.49 (£2.25) a week for the privilege of accessing the content library of new and original shows. The Standard plan offering the benefit of HD video on two screens simultaneously is €2.99 per week (£2.70), while the Premium four screen/4K Ultra HD plan is and €3.99 (around £3.50) for every 7-days of viewing.

If the experiment ever becomes a permanent option, Netflix could simply to sign up for a week to blitz through Stranger Things without having to pay for an entire month. Netflix says this is a test which it hopes will boost its understanding of payment options members are seeking.

Related: What’s new on Netflix in January 2019

In a statement, the company told German blog Caschy: “Netflix is currently testing various payment options in small, selected areas. The goal is to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible to people around the world. In this case, we will easily test different payment options to better understand which payment options members find useful. These tests usually vary in the duration of the test and in the area, so not every potential user performs such test functions.”

This isn’t the first time Netflix has experimenting with new payment plans as it seeks to boost user growth around the world. Last month we brought word the company was trialling a monthly tariff of around £3 a month in Malaysia, which restricted viewing to mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

Would you rather have the option of a weekly Netflix subscription where you could blitz through shows during a week off? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.