Netflix vs Disney Plus – The last people you’d expect could decide the victor

Netflix will have to work to retain subscribers with young children, or face a wealth of potential subscription cancellations when Disney Plus launches, according to fresh research.

The news broke via Streaming Observer on Wednesday, which reported up to 8.7 million subscribers could ditch Netflix in favour of Disney Plus by the end of year.

The research was based off a survey conducted in partnership with Mindnet Analytics on a mix of 602 US Netflix subscribers. If accurate this means the launch of Disney Plus could lose Netflix up to 14% of its current user base in the US far sooner than expected.

Parents were highlighted as the most likely demographic to leave Netflix. The report suggested people with children are over two times more likely to leave the platform than those without.

Specifically it reported that 28% of parents with children under 15 years-old are considering switching to Disney Plus. Only 10% of those without children are considering making the same move.

If the worst possible situation happened for Netflix and every person considering dropping it did, this would reportedly lose the company around $116.9 million a month in revenue.

The report may sound damning, but as it stands Netflix is still on fairly safe ground as only 2.2% said they will “definitely cancel Netflix.”

Disney Plus is a new streaming service that was unveiled earlier in April. It will include the majority of the entertainment powerhouse’s current library of content, plus new exclusives. This includes the entire Marvel and Star Wars library.

The service is currently only set to launch in the US in November and will cost $6.99 per month. Disney is one of many new Netflix-rivals set to launch this year. Apple announced its own Apple TV Plus platform earlier this year. The service will offer a selection of exclusive content and series from big name celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston.

