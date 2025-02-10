Netflix UK price rises: Here’s how much you’ll have to pay

Prior to the weekend, Netflix announced UK subscribers’ monthly prices were going up once again, hitting record levels.

The increase, which follows hikes in the United States, adds another £1-2 to all streaming tiers, including the price of adding an extra member.

Phenomenal Pixel 9 Pro Bundle The Pixel 9 Pro now comes with 100GB data, a free £100 Currys gift card and a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series to boot. Mobiles UK

£99 upfront

Just £29.99/month View Deal

Netflix Standard with Adverts has gone up £1, from £4.99 to £5.99 per month. That represents the first time Netflix has raised the price for the ad-supported tier.

The Standard (no-ads) tier has sees the biggest increase, going up from £10.99 to £12.99.

If you want the Premium subscription, which offers 4K HDR and Netflix spatial audio, you’ll now need to pay an extra £1 too, taking the price up to £18.99.

If you want to add a new member, that’s gonna be £4.99 with ads or £5.99 without ads. Both of those have now gone up a buck. The changes have been reflected on Netflix’s UK website and apply to new and exiting customers.

“We will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix,” the streaming giant said, commenting that it would “continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members”.

Netflix last raised UK prices in October 2023, so it’s barely 15 months since the company last put a hurting on Brits. This is despite the company adding a grand total of 19 million new subscribers to close out 2024, taking the total above 300 million worldwide.