Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix UK price rises: Here’s how much you’ll have to pay

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Prior to the weekend, Netflix announced UK subscribers’ monthly prices were going up once again, hitting record levels.

The increase, which follows hikes in the United States, adds another £1-2 to all streaming tiers, including the price of adding an extra member.

Phenomenal Pixel 9 Pro Bundle

Phenomenal Pixel 9 Pro Bundle

The Pixel 9 Pro now comes with 100GB data, a free £100 Currys gift card and a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series to boot.

  • Mobiles UK
  • £99 upfront
  • Just £29.99/month
View Deal

Netflix Standard with Adverts has gone up £1, from £4.99 to £5.99 per month. That represents the first time Netflix has raised the price for the ad-supported tier.

The Standard (no-ads) tier has sees the biggest increase, going up from £10.99 to £12.99.

If you want the Premium subscription, which offers 4K HDR and Netflix spatial audio, you’ll now need to pay an extra £1 too, taking the price up to £18.99.

If you want to add a new member, that’s gonna be £4.99 with ads or £5.99 without ads. Both of those have now gone up a buck. The changes have been reflected on Netflix’s UK website and apply to new and exiting customers.

“We will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix,” the streaming giant said, commenting that it would “continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members”.

Netflix last raised UK prices in October 2023, so it’s barely 15 months since the company last put a hurting on Brits. This is despite the company adding a grand total of 19 million new subscribers to close out 2024, taking the total above 300 million worldwide.

When is enough enough?

When does Netflix reach the ceiling? Is there a point Brits will reach where they say enough is enough? How many streaming price hikes are we supposed to absorb per year? Netflix usually waits just long enough to avoid sneaking prices up once a year, but surely there’s a threshold?

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Download iOS 18.3.1 now to plug an ‘extremely sophisticated’ security exploit

Download iOS 18.3.1 now to plug an ‘extremely sophisticated’ security exploit

Chris Smith 53 mins ago
OnePlus Watch 3 official with ‘unstoppable’ battery life

OnePlus Watch 3 official with ‘unstoppable’ battery life

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
PowerBeats Pro 2 coming alongside iPhone SE 2 this week – report

PowerBeats Pro 2 coming alongside iPhone SE 2 this week – report

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Apple’s iPad-meets-HomePod smart home hub isn’t imminent

Apple’s iPad-meets-HomePod smart home hub isn’t imminent

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Super Bowl LIX is available in 4K Dolby Vision and Atmos – but for very few

Super Bowl LIX is available in 4K Dolby Vision and Atmos – but for very few

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Rumoured Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse mode spied in Nintendo patent

Rumoured Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse mode spied in Nintendo patent

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access