Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix’ TV homepage is about to get a lot more animated

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix is revamping the TV app experience with a new home page designed to streamline the experience of choosing content on the platform.

In a sneak preview offered to The Verge, the company has shown off the new landing page, which will expand thumbnails to show content information in a full screen environment as soon as the remote tracks across it.

Save £20 on this HomePod Mini bundle from Currys

Save £20 on this HomePod Mini bundle from Currys

Get two HomePod Minis in Silver and Black for just £179 from Currys and save £20 on the RRP.

  • Currys
  • RRP £99 each or £198 for two
  • Now £178
View Deal

So, instead of having to click on the thumbnail to learn more, or cast your eyes to the top of the screen to view the trailer, the new homepage will show the content description, release date (if applicable), award nominations and will also begin playing the trailer once the thumbnail expands.

Several over apps use the expanding thumbnail tool, but what Netflix is planning to roll out seems a lot more comprehensive. Netflix told the site the revamp is designed to give subscribers “an easier time figuring out if a title is right for them.”

https://duet-cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/0x0:600x338/1920x1082/filters:focal(300x169:301x170):no_upscale():format(webp)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/25480393/netflix_new_homepage_layout.gif
Image credit: Netflix via The Verge

Elsewhere, Netflix is also cleaning up the interface of the TV app by dropping the side-menu overlay, in favour of a top loaded alternative featuring Home, Shows, Movies and My Netflix.

The company describes this as an “initial best swing” at a new TV interface that’ll evolve over time. It’s going to be tested among small groups over users for now, and will roll out to subscribers’ TV apps if things go well.

You might like…

Apple’s iCloud Passwords to become its own app in iOS 18 – report

Apple’s iCloud Passwords to become its own app in iOS 18 – report

Chris Smith 55 mins ago
Bang & Olufsen and Tidal team up on hi-res music offering

Bang & Olufsen and Tidal team up on hi-res music offering

Jon Mundy 9 hours ago
Forget the Galaxy Watch 7, the Watch 6 is now absurdly cheap

Forget the Galaxy Watch 7, the Watch 6 is now absurdly cheap

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
Samsung may have just leaked the first Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 image

Samsung may have just leaked the first Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 image

Jon Mundy 14 hours ago
Google Maps change means you should act now to preserve your Timeline

Google Maps change means you should act now to preserve your Timeline

Chris Smith 1 day ago
iOS 18 OpenAI features to be ‘opt-in’ with Apple wary of backlash

iOS 18 OpenAI features to be ‘opt-in’ with Apple wary of backlash

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words