WhatsApp makes it easier to preview the best new Netflix shows

WhatsApp has been working towards ensuring users mustn’t leave the comfort of the messaging app in order to view media posted to the chat by others.

The app will already play YouTube, Instagram and Facebook videos as picture-in-picture videos within the thread and now it is about to add Netflix trailers to the mix.

So, if a pal sends you a link to a preview for the hottest new original serious, you don’t have to enter the Netflix app or depart for the web browser in order to check it out.

The new functionality was spotted within the latest version of the WhatsApp application for iOS by a WABetaInfo reader. Currently, it doesn’t appear to have arrived within the Android app, or WhatsApp desktop or on the web just yet.

Naturally, this only pertains to trailers and not episodes or movies. You’ll still need to depart to the Netflix app if you want to watch them in full. However, if you’re looking to stimulate a little conversation based upon the trailer, Netflix and WhatsApp are playing perfectly nicely together.

Related: Best smartphone 2019

Perhaps this is the beginning of WhatsApp bringing more and more streaming apps to play directly within the app. It would be welcomed if it were possible to play Spotify and Apple Music tracks in WhatsApp for example.

While Android users are yet to receive the Netflix picture-in-picture update, there has been some good news for those on Google’s mobile operating system.

Months after iPhone users received the ability to lock chats with a fingerprint sensor and Face ID, Android users can now add an extra layer of security to their conversations, beyond the means of locking their phones.

if you have an applicable handset running the latest version of WhatsApp you can enable it via Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. You’ll need to turn on Unlock with fingerprint, and confirm your fingerprint.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …