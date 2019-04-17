Netflix’s best shows and movies may truly be revealed by this new feature

Trying to find something new on Netflix? You could soon be presented with a straight up list of the top 10 Netflix shows and movies to watch.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings revealed in a Q1 letter to investors that the streaming service would be trialling a new feature that highlights the most popular films and series available on the platform – and it’ll be on offer in the UK, no less.

“Later in Q2 we’ll be running a test to improve our UK member experience by releasing weekly top 10 lists of the most popular content on our UK service across various programming categories,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said.

He added that the addition to service would be introduced on a trial basis, and that “after a few months we’ll decide whether to end or expand the test.”

There’s no indication of exactly when the top 10 shows list will start rolling out, but Hastings’ indicated Q2 time-frame means it should land at some point between now and the end of June.

It’s also unclear if all Netflix UK users will see it, or if the service will be limited to selected guinea pigs. Whatever the case, it will interesting to see how the public reacts to the new feature – and to see which shows and films people are actually watching.

Related: How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix

At present, Netflix’s home screen presents curated lists of trending shows based on the individual user’s viewing patterns. This means that users who binge on Stranger Things are more likely to be recommended additional sci-fi shows to watch, while Making A Murderer fans get served suggestions for more true crime documentaries.

Do you want to see a new top 10 things to watch on Netflix feature introduced? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.