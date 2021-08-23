Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch
Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release.
The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
Box-office champs Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ryan Reynolds, Michael Keaton, Melissa McCarthy, and Idris Elba are also among the stars to appear in new Netflix films before 2021 is out.
The headline movie looks like it’ll be Adam McKay’s satirical Don’t Look Up, which boasts Messrs Leo, Meryl and J-Law alongside Timothee Chalamet and Jonah Hill. The movie, centred on astronauts attempting to convince people the world as about to be destroyed by a meteor. That’ll hit Netflix on Christmas Eve.
Elsewhere, The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will all appear in Red Notice, which drops on November 12. The Benedict Cumberbatch vehicle, The Power of The Dog – also starting Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons – could also be one for the watch list.
Here’s the full release schedule for September through December (via Deadline):
September
2/9: Afterlife Of the Party
3/9: Worth
9/9: Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
10/9: Kate
15/9: Nightbooks
15/9: Schumacher
22/9: Intrusion
24/9: The Starling
24/9: My Little Pony: A New Generation
29/9: Sounds Like Love
29/9: No One Gets Out Alive
October
1/10: The Guilty
1/10: Diana: The Musical
6/10: There’s Someone Inside Your House
20/10: Found
20/10: Night Teeth
20/10: Stuck Together
29/10: Army of Thieves
TBC: Hypnotic
TBC: Fever Dream
November
3/11: The Harder They Fall
5/11: Love Hard
5/11: A Cop Movie
10/11: Passing
12/11: Red Notice
19/11: Tick, Tick BOOM!
24/11: Bruised
24/11: Robin Robin
29/11: 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
TBC: 7 Prisoners
TBC: A Boy Called Christmas
TBC: A Castle For Christmas
TBC: The Princess Shift 3
December
1/12: The Power Of The Dog
3/12: Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
10/12: The Unforgivable
15/15: The Hand of God
24/14: Don’t Look Up
31/12: The Lost Daughter
TBC: Back To The Outback
TBC: Mixtape
TBC: Single All The Way
Which forthcoming Netflix movies are most exciting you? Do you worry about the quality implications of releasing so many movies? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.