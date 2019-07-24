Netflix has just launched a super-cheap new subscription tier that costs less than £2.50 per month − but it’s currently only available to users based in India.

It’s a very limited plan, which only allows customers to tune in to Netflix on mobile devices, and one at a time at that. Streaming quality tops out at standard definition (480p).

What’s more, TechCrunch reports that the ability to cast a TV show or film to a television are “restricted”.

As mentioned above, this plan is currently only available in India, where it costs 199 rupees (~£2.31). During a press conference in New Delhi, Netflix reportedly said that it currently has no plans to bring this plan to more countries.

“Our members in India watch more on their mobiles than members anywhere else in the world, and they love to download our shows and films,” said Ajay Arora, Netflix’s director of product innovation (via The Verge).

“We believe this new plan will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets − both on the go and at home.”

The move will no doubt draw envious glances from Netflix subscribers based in the UK and the US, where prices recently went up.

Earlier this month, Netflix revealed that it lost 130,000 subscribers in the US between April 1 and June 30, and it admitted that the drop off in subscriber numbers was more pronounced in countries where it had bumped up the price.

In the UK, Netflix’s HD, two-screen Standard plan went up to £8.99 per month (from £7.99 − a 12.5% increase), and its 4K, four-screen Premium plan went up to £11.99 per month (from £9.99 − a 20% increase). The price of Netflix’s Basic plan, however, wasn’t changed − staying at £5.99.

And with rival streaming services on the way from big names like Apple, Disney and the BBC on the horizon, these are potentially worrying times for Netflix.

